Saudi banks' liquidity end 2017 at record high despite muted deposit growth

Banks’ domestic liquid assets grew 11 per cent in 2017 and equalled 20 per cent of banks’ assets at year-end 2017, versus 14 per cent as of year-end 2015. Similarly, Saudi banks’ ratio of reserves to total deposits was 14.8 per cent as of year-end 2017, its highest since year-end 2012.

The positive trends were achieved amid muted 0.1 per cent deposit growth in 2017 and was mainly driven by a contraction of one per cent in banks’ loans and a 43 per cent increase in the banks’ holdings of domestic government bonds.

Since the oil price shock, Saudi banks’ deposit growth has been sluggish, averaging one per cent since 2015. versus a 12 per cent average during 2011-14. The decline in deposit growth was led by a decline in government balances amid a fiscal deficit stemming from lower oil prices and a contraction in deposits from the private sector because of government spending cuts, payment delays and weakening economic growth. Combined with increased government domestic borrowing, these developments tightened banking system liquidity.

However, the funding squeeze eased in late 2016 as credit growth slowed after the government cleared large volumes of overdue payments to contractors. Pressures further eased in 2017, when the government increased its recourse to international debt issuance to finance its deficit, supporting a 12 per cent increase in public-sector deposit inflows to the banking system, versus a 10 per cent decline in 2016, which mitigated the three per cent contraction in deposit volumes from the private sector in 2017.

Although access to funding remains tight, lower credit growth prevented liquidity challenges. During 2017, banks’ loans contracted one per cent, versus an increase of around three per cent in 2016, resulting mainly from the government’s fiscal consolidation measures, which affected economic growth, it is estimated that real GDP contracted 0.7 per cent in 2017, credit demand and banks’ lending appetite.

Loans for sectors highly dependent on public spending were lower, such as the building and construction sector, where loans declined 15 per cent in 2017. As a result, the reported loan-to-deposit ratio was broadly stable at 86 per cent as of year-end 2017, after increasing to 87 per cent in 2016 from 79 per cent in 2014. In the context of limited growth opportunities, Saudi banks have built liquidity buffers. Following a 25 per cent decline in 2015, the stock of domestic liquid assets in Saudi banks increased by 29 per cent in 2016 and 11 per cent in 2017.

This growth was mainly driven by a significant increase in banks’ holdings of domestic government bonds, which was SAR254 billion as of year-end 2017, up from SAR86 billion at year-end 2015, and equal to 11 per cent of banking assets, up from 4 per cent, over the same period. Successive sovereign debt issuance in 2017, notably Sukuk issuance, allowed banks to transfer their excess liquidity into high-quality government investments. As of year-end 2017, government bonds comprised 56 per cent of Saudi banks’ domestic liquid assets, up from 27 per cent in 2015.

It is likely that economic activity in Saudi Arabia will recover over the next 12 to 18 months, in line with the spending increases planned in the government’s 2018 budget. In particular, we expect that Saudi banks will benefit from the government’s private-sector stimulus of SAR72 billion to support private-sector growth over the next four years. As a result of improved liquidity, we believe banks are in a better position to absorb a pick-up in lending in 2018, which we expect will grow by around four per cent.