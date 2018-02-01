Kuwait's fiscal strengths mask long-term challenges

Nevertheless, the slow pace of fiscal reform and economic diversification increases long-term risks to Kuwait's public finances.

Fitch has raised its estimate for Kuwait's fiscal surplus in FY18, ending 31 March 2018, to 1.9 per cent of GDP, from 0.2 per cent previously. Recent data published by the Ministry of Finance indicates that Kuwait's budget was close to balance in the first nine months of FY18, with revenues at 84 per cent of original budget allocations, but spending considerably lower, at 63 per cent.

The ratings agency’s forecast incorporates expectation that spending execution will pick up significantly in the final quarter of the fiscal year, when a lot of spending typically takes place. It also takes into account estimated investment income of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) amounting to around 13per cent of GDP, which is not included in the 9M data.

Rising oil prices are a key driver of the outturns. The FY18 budget assumed an oil price of $45/bbl, but the price of the Kuwait export blend has already averaged $51.7/bbl in the fiscal year to date. The projected surplus highlights the fact that, at around $50/bbl, Kuwait has the lowest fiscal break-even Brent price in the GCC. With estimated sovereign net foreign assets at around 500per cent of GDP, it also has the largest fiscal and external buffers.

Fitch’s fiscal forecast still implies a financing need of nearly $19 billion in FY18, as the government cannot spend most of the KIA investment income and is required by law to transfer 10per cent of its revenues (or around four per cent of GDP) to the KIA's Reserve Fund for Future Generations. If Kuwait's parliament approves the new debt law increasing the sovereign borrowing cap to KD25 billion ($83 billion), then a significant part of this could be met through more local and international bond issuance.

The FY19 budget approved by the Cabinet this week proposes a broadly unchanged total spending allocation of KD20 billion (from KD19.9 billion in FY18), with a rising allocation for investment and energy subsidies but restrained spending elsewhere. However, despite likely under-execution on capital spending, overspending is a risk as rising oil prices push up subsidy costs further, and limiting public sector hiring and wage growth may be politically difficult.

As Fitch noted when affirming Kuwait's sovereign rating in October, a generous welfare state and the public sector's large economic role present long-term challenges to the public finances. The public-sector wage bill alone could grow by six per cent of GDP over the next five years if the trend of absorbing new labour force entrants into the public sector persists.

Kuwait's exceptionally strong balance sheet position, which reduces pressure to take action, and parliamentary opposition have led to slower fiscal reform than elsewhere in the GCC. Parliamentary questioning and no-confidence motions against ministers are common and led to the government's resignation in October 2017. We do not think the cabinet reshuffle that followed will accelerate reform, and do not expect VAT or excise tax to be implemented this year.

The subsidy system remains largely unreformed. Petroleum prices were raised in October 2016 but remain the lowest in the GCC, and the immediate fiscal benefit has been consumed by rising oil prices. Phased utility price hikes came into force in last year, but prices remain low and have not directly affected most Kuwaiti households.