UAE MoE seeks to boost economic cooperation with Moldova

Among the attendees were HE Juma Mohammed Al Kait, the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs, and a number of officials from both sides. The group followed-up on the outcomes of the visit of a UAE delegation to Moldova last February, which served as an important step in highlighting the most important areas of cooperation and ways to develop them for the interests of both parties. The Moldovan Minister reviewed current investment opportunities in agricultural crops, livestock and food products in light of development projects being implemented in Moldova. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance mutual investments in this regard.

The meeting also discussed the importance of continuing dialogue on advancing cooperation in air transport and the opening of direct flights between the two countries due to its direct impact in supporting cooperative efforts in the fields of trade, investment, and tourism between the two countries.

HE Al Saleh said that relations between Moldova and the UAE have a strong potential for growth, and that the establishment of development partnerships in many vital areas can take advantage of available natural resources and investment capabilities.

He added that intensifying the exchange of visits and trade delegations between the two countries will help raise the private sector’s awareness on existing key investment opportunities and facilities offered to businessmen by both countries' markets, pointing out that agricultural products and food industries are a priority on the map of joint cooperation.

To note, the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries exceeded $8.2 million in 2016.

For his part, HE Usurelu emphasised his country's keenness to develop cooperative frameworks with the UAE and to enhance the presence of UAE investments in the Moldovan market, particularly in agriculture, food products and livestock in light of Moldova’s promising potentials in these sectors.