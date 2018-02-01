Fifth edition of Setting Up in the Dubai International Financial Centre released

As the most up-to-date version of DIFC’s comprehensive business guide, the manual continues to serve as one of the most reliable points of reference for established firms in addition to new investors looking to set up operations in the Centre.

The guidebook provides details on the latest financial regulations, banking, licensing and employment laws. It also incorporates in-depth explanations on recent changes to the DIFC Courts Systems and arbitration procedures currently in place.

“Al Tamimi & Company, one of DIFC’s most established clients, are the perfect partner for producing this guide. As one of the largest law firms in the Middle East, they have unparalleled experience in helping investors to successfully set up their businesses in the Middle East. We’re confident that this guide will be used by many companies who wish to join and expand their operations in DIFC, the world’s top 10 and region’s number one leading financial centre,” said Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority.

Since its inception in 2004, DIFC has leveraged a full ownership strategy that has provided flexibility for global businesses. Additionally, Dubai’s centralised location across global time-zones has led the city to become a major financial centre amongst the likes of Hong Kong, Tokyo, London and New York.

“Dubai continues to develop as a hub for businesses from all over the world, setting up their regional offices in the city. As these organisations look to navigate a complex landscape, it is our duty, as the largest law firm in the region to assist and enable them. We have released the updated ‘Setting Up in Dubai International Financial Centre’ with this goal in mind. Through the guidebook, we hope to provide a greater level of understanding around the commercial and legal aspects of operating in DIFC," Essam Al Tamimi, Senior Partner and Founder of Al Tamimi & Company.

As the largest law firm in the Middle East, Al Tamimi & Company has played an instrumental role in the formation and growth of DIFC. The firm has helped establish over 120 regulated entities in the DIFC since 2004, and has become the legal regional partner to many international organisations. The firm continues to provide experienced support for DIFC-based businesses.