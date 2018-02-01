UAE Exchange and twofour54 partnership makes cash collection convenient

Customers no longer need to visit twofour54 to make payments; they can visit any of the 150 UAE Exchange branches in the country, 18 of which are in the Dubai metro network, and pay their dues.

“The aim of the partnership is to provide customers with a more convenient, effortless and seamless channel for their payments. And our vast brick-and-mortar outlets are an ideal choice as customers can visit any of the nearest branch anytime of the week to pay their bills. We are privileged to have the support of twofour54 in our continuous efforts of providing customers with easy payment solutions,” said Abdel Kareem Alkayed, Country Head for UAE Exchange-UAE.