DP World builds digital capability through Oracle cloud applications

span style="font-size: small;">The digital transformation programme supports the company’s strategy to develop complementary sectors in the global supply chain such as industrial parks, free zones and logistics to add value for all its stakeholders and the move supports its vision to become a digitised global trade enabler–employing cloud applications that can increase efficiency, create new services and support diversification.

span style="font-size: small;">DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Oracle Business Applications Senior Vice President (ECEMEA) Arun Khehar, signed the agreement to develop a modern and integrated technology platform. Oracle’s Cloud applications will enable the standardisation of key core processes including finance, operations, procurement and human resources. As part of this new platform it will also incorporate technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things (IOT) and block chain, to deliver smarter operations and create intelligent logistics to benefit customers.

“Our decision to partner with Oracle is driven by our vision for global connectivity through intelligent logistics, reducing costs and creating value for all our stakeholders. Innovative tech solutions are the way forward in the 21st century and we’re equipping ourselves with an effective platform to grow into new sectors where technology can maximise efficiencies and enable us to deliver transformational products and services. This is all part of our innovative culture that complements the smart initiative of Dubai and the example set by our leaders to expand our horizons in the digital world. We are continuing our leadership role in transforming global logistics through digitalisation,” said Bin Sulayem.