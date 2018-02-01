Investcorp holds first Board of Directors meeting in Oman

Addressing the Board members, Mohammed Alardhi, the Executive Chairman of Investcorp, highlighted the importance of Oman to Investcorp. “Oman has always been a key market to Investcorp, so it was only natural for us to hold this meeting here. Our relationship with the Sultanate goes back to the inception of the Firm, and we pride ourselves with the long-lasting relationships we have with our shareholders and investors in Oman. We see a lot of potential in its local economy and we are constantly exploring new opportunities to support its development and diversification efforts.”

Ahead of the meeting, Investcorp hosted a dinner for the Board members and a group of distinguished Omani business leaders. During the dinner, Alardhi talked about Investcorp’s ongoing commitment in supporting the next generation of business leaders in Oman. He announced the Firm’s various initiatives to promote executive education amongst Young Omanis, including its recent partnership with INSEAD Business School and the Insights Forum in Bahrain partnership with Columbia University.

span style="font-family: Times New Roman;">During the same week, Investcorp will be partnering with the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund of the Sultanate of Oman to host a private equity masterclass for a group of senior investment professionals from the Sultanate’s pension funds.