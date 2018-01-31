UAE Bankers attend Harvard Business School programme for financial executives

HE Dr. Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Banking Studies officially opened the programme in Dubai.

49 Participants from GCC based financial institutions attended the executive programme, including 35 from Kuwait, 11 from Oman and Saudi Arabia, and three from the UAE. The course focused on strategic management and leadership, with attention to challenges faced by today’s senior financial executives, organisational alignment, process management as well as the role of communication skills in fostering productive work relationships.

Running until 1 February 2018, the programme is in its ninth year, and is held annually in a different country within the region, with Oman’s capital Muscat hosting the 2017 programme. Entitled ‘Leading Strategy Execution in Financial Services’, the 2018 programme targets upper and middle management teams and department heads at banks and other financial institutions.

“As part of the institute’s series of strategic development projects, the initiative aims to enhance the skills of the Kuwaiti and GCC national workforce within the banking industry with a focus on executives. Since its inception in Kuwait in 2010, the executive programme has enjoyed tremendous success, and we are proud to work with our strategic partner, Harvard Business School, on its implementation across the GCC region. We extend our gratitude to Kuwait’s banks, the Central Bank of Kuwait, the regional banking community and EIBFS for supporting our programmes. Building the capacities of talented nationals in the banking and finance sector as well as collaborating with other countries of the GCC region in the areas of training and development remain among our top priorities,” said Professor Yaqoub S.Y. Alrefaei, Director General of IBS–Kuwait.

Case studies presented by Harvard Business School, used at multiple universities and executive development institutions around the world, will be a primary learning tool throughout the course. In addition to banking and finance case studies, the curriculum will include case studies from other industries to diversify the learning experience.

Banking professionals will participate in interactive group activities for the duration of the programme. Upon completion of the course, graduates will receive a Harvard Business School certificate.

Harvard Business School is the graduate business school of Harvard University in Boston, United States. The prestigious educational institution offers a large-scale full-time MBA programme, doctoral programmes, HBX online learning platform and multiple executive education courses. The regional programmes conducted by Harvard Business School adhere to the highest global standards, ensuring participants receive the same quality learning experience that the school is renowned for.