DED-Ajman organises consumer protection campaign

The initiative was headed by HE Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director General, DED-Ajman; HE Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control; and several officials from DED-Ajman.

DED-Ajman officials also met with a number of consumers to ensure their awareness of their rights and a number of investors to establish effective communication with the owners of commercial establishments and to explore their needs and facilitate their work by upgrading DED services provided for them.

Al Nuaimi emphasised DED’s keenness to carry out a series of awareness and inspection campaigns on VAT to protect consumers’ rights, as it is DED’s priority to create a fair consumption and investment environment that supports the stability of the national economy. He added that the department is renewing its commitment by organizing market inspection campaigns and retail outlets in various locations of the emirate by implementing federal and local laws and regulations and taking the necessary measures to combat commercial fraud in order to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness and leadership on the regional and global economic map.

"Regular field visits aim to educate consumers and ensure the commitment of the concerned parties to carry out economic activities in accordance with the laws in force by UAE. We have a responsibility to control the markets and to ensure the prices and safety of products offered in the outlets and shopping centers, in order to enhance consumer safety and protect consumer rights as a strategic priority for us,” said Al Nuaimi.