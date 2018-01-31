Bank Muscat Board proposes 35 per cent dividend for 2017

In addition, five per cent dividend in the form of bonus shares has been proposed. The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) post the cash dividend payout will be 18.56 per cent which is well above the regulatory minimum of 13.65 per cent.

The meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, Chairman, on Monday 29 January 2017, approved the 2017 financial results and dividend payout, subject to approval of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and shareholders of the bank.

Shareholders would receive cash dividend of OMR 0.030 per ordinary share of OMR 0.100 each aggregating to OMR 81.281 million on Bank’s existing share capital. In addition, they would receive bonus shares in the proportion of one share for every 20 ordinary shares aggregating to 135,468,092 shares of OMR 0.100 each amounting to OMR 13.547 million. The proposed cash dividend is subject to formal approval of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and regulatory authorities.

The Bank posted net profit of OMR 176.82 million for the period compared to OMR 176.56 million reported during the same period in 2016, an increase of 0.1 per cent. Net interest income from conventional banking and income from Islamic financing stood at OMR 281.34 million for the year 2017 compared to OMR 274.15 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of 2.6 per cent.

Non-interest income at OMR 154.62 million was higher by 8.9 per cent compared to OMR 142.03 million for the year ended 31st December 2016. This includes one-off investment gain of OMR 12.8 million on sale of certain investments. Operating expenses for the year ended 31 December 2017 at OMR 184.08 million was higher by 5.7 per cent as compared to OMR 174.08 million for the same period in 2016. Impairment for credit losses for the year was OMR 63.15 million as against OMR 70.29 million for the same period in 2016. Recoveries from impairment for credit loss was RO 41.17 million for the year as against OMR 36.24 million for the same period in 2016. Share of income from an associate for the year was OMR 2.44 million against OMR 1.73 million for the same period in 2016.

Net Loans and advances including Islamic financing receivables increased by 4.7 per cent to OMR 8,329 million as against OMR 7,957 million as at 31st December 2016. Customer deposits including Islamic customer deposits decreased by 0.5 per cent to OMR 7,419 million as against OMR 7,458 million as at 31 December 2016. The basic earnings per share was OMR 0.064 in 2017 and 2016.