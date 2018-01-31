SADAD Bahrain receives PCI-DSS certification

SADAD Bahrain’s efforts in applying the highest security standards, securing customer protection through comprehensive standards intended to reduce risk of data breaches, have been recognised with this certification.

“This certification reiterates our commitment towards delivering cutting-edge, secure payment channels and services, with the utmost security, protecting critical data. Protecting the privacy of our customers and service providers has always been a top priority at SADAD. We deal with several partners and it is a remarkable achievement that adds to the confidence to our partners that we have always been safeguarding their important information. PCI-DSS will allow SADAD Bahrain to serve more in this regard and provide better international standards of security to be offered to our customers,” said Danial Jawaid, Director of IT at SADAD Bahrain.

The PCI DSS is a globally recognised security standard intended to optimise the security of credit and debit card transactions. Security standards are intended to optimise the security of credit and debit card transactions and secure sensitive cardholder information during storage and transmission and protect cardholders against fraud and misuse of personal information.

“SADAD is continuously focused on developing services that add value to our consumers, and soon we will launch mWallet, a smartphone application that will allow both customers and merchants to make cashless transactions. It will also allow customers to deposit funds into their mWallets,” concluded Jawaid.

Established in 2010, SADAD Bahrain become known as the one stop payment channel, offering customers an easy and user-friendly interface fully integrated with top entities across the Kingdom of Bahrain, providing customers convenient payment methods.