RAKBANK 2017 net profit up 22 per cent

Total assets stood at AED 48.5 billion, an increase of 14.2 per cent compared to 31 December 2016. Gross loans and advances closed at AED 33.2 billion, up by 11.6 per cent over the previous year. Total operating income decreased by 0.8 per cent due to the rebalancing of the loan portfolio, while operating expenses increased by AED 77.8 million, up by 5.7 per cent over the previous year.

The provision for impairment on loans and advances decreased by AED 254.8 million compared to previous year, which is due to the lower payment defaults in all business segments compared to 2016 and higher recoveries in auto loans. Total impairment provision for the year was AED 1,552.9 million compared to AED 1,807.7 million in 2016. The non-performing loan ratio declined to four per cent as at 31 December 2017 compared to 4.2 per cent as at the previous year end.

“The increase of AED 148 million in the Net Profit is mainly due to a decrease of AED 255 million in the provision for impairment in loans. 2017 was a year where we continued with our diversification strategy gradually reducing risk in the Balance sheet which was reflected in improving provisions… We continued to attract quality business relationships as evidenced by the growth in our customer deposits and loans and advances by 9.4 per cent and 11.6 per cent respectively. We have made great strides in consolidating the efforts of the previous year, with new or revamped business units all achieving positive results. These achievements have, in part, been driven by our emphasis on innovation, which we regard as an essential vehicle for meeting future goals. In 2017, the bank established a dedicated innovation function, which has already played an important role in developing and strengthening our relationship with the UAE’s fintech community. As with our customers, we have aligned our own journey with theirs via strategic partnerships that have been formed throughout the year like our collaboration with Invoice Bazaar and an MoU with Etisalat for managed point-of-sale services, both of which will help us improve our services to customers across segments as well as diversify our portfolio,” said Peter England, RAKBANK Chief Executive Officer.

Total operating income declined by AED 29.5 million to AED 3.8 billion which was mainly due to a decrease of AED 101.9 million in net interest income and income from Islamic finance net of distribution to depositors compared to the previous year. This decrease was largely a result of the continuing focus on diversifying into lower risk areas.

Non-interest income grew by AED 72.4 million to AED 1.1 billion, owing mainly to increases of AED 62 million in fees and commission, AED 19.4 million in insurance underwriting profit and AED 24.1 million in foreign exchange and derivative income. This was offset by a decrease of AED 38.4 million in investment income compared to 2016. Operating costs were up by AED 77.8 million, an increase of 5.7 per cent on 2016, mainly due to an increase of AED 42.9 million in staff costs and AED 36.7 million in legal and collection costs offset by a reduction in outsourcing costs of AED 14.8 million. The Group’s cost to revenue ratio increased to 38 per cent compared to 35.6 per cent for the previous year.

Total assets rose by 14.2 per cent to AED 48.5 billion compared to the end of 2016 owing to an increase in gross loans and advances of AED 3.5 billion, lending to banks which grew by AED 1.2 billion and an increase in investments of AED 758 million. Wholesale banking lending grew by 42.8 per cent, up by AED 1.9 billion from the previous year, while personal banking’s loan portfolio was up by AED 1.1 billion and business banking’s loan portfolio was up by AED 435 million compared to 31 December 2016. Customer deposits grew by 9.4 per cent to AED 32.2 billion compared to 2016. This growth came mainly from an increase of AED 3.1 billion in time deposits and AED 297 million in current accounts. offset by a decrease in savings accounts and call deposits.

At the board meeting held on 29 January 2018, the Directors recommended a cash dividend of 30 per cent which will result in 38 per cent of net profit being retained within the Bank’s shareholders equity thereby increasing capital and reserves to strengthen the Bank’s overall position and provide support for future growth.