Mashreq posts a 6.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit for 2017

Compared with results from 2016, key highlights for Mashreq in 2017 include:

Healthy growth in Net Profit

Net profit for YE 2017 stood at AED 2.1 billion, a 6.5 per cent increase YoY; impairment allowance down by 14.2 per cent YoY; operating expenses lower by almost two per cent on the back of effective cost management.

High proportion of non-interest income

Mashreq’s best-in-class non-interest income to operating income ratio remained high above 40 per cent; investment income up by 84.9 per cent YoY.

Strong balance sheet

Total Assets increased by 1.9per cent and stood at AED 125.2 billion while loans and advances grew by 2.9per cent in the year to reach AED 62.7 billion; customer deposits reduced marginally to AED 76.1 billion as on December 2017; loan-to-deposit ratio remained robust at 82.5 per cent at the end of December 2017.

High liquidity and capital position

Liquid assets to total assets stood at 29.6 per cent with cash and due from banks at AED 37 billion as on December 2017; capital adequacy ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio continue to be significantly higher than the regulatory limit and stood at 18.3 per cent and 17.4 per cent respectively.

Sustained asset quality

Non-performing loans to gross loans ratio reduced to 2.94 per cent at the end of December 2017, compared to 3.06 per cent in December 2016; total provisions for loans and advances reached AED 3.2 billion, constituting 149.7 per cent coverage for non-performing loans.

“We are pleased to report the financial results for Mashreq Bank in 2017. Despite global economic uncertainty and the slight slowdown in the GCC region, we saw steady growth across all divisions of the Bank, and our net profit stood at AED 2.1 billion, up by 6.5 per cent compared to last year. 2017 was a milestone year for Mashreq Bank. In addition to consistently reporting strong financial results and continuing to grow our business, we also celebrated our 50 Year Anniversary in the UAE. 2017 also saw the official launch of Mashreq Neo, our full-service digital bank and the first digital bank in the region. We will continue to focus on providing innovative products and services and strengthening our digital capabilities to meet the evolving demands of our customers and maintain our leadership position in the market. Innovation has been at the heart of the Bank for the past 50 years and this will continue well into the future,” said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Mashreq’s CEO.

Al Ghurair added that the bank will continue to support the ongoing economic agenda of the UAE, and it is well-positioned to capitalise on the improving economic backdrop in the UAE.