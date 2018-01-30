UAE's largest bank posts 2017 financial results

FAB delivered a resilient performance in a transitional year with an Adjusted Group Net Profit at AED 11.52 Billion in 2017, broadly in line with 2016. Group Revenues were four per cent lower year-on-year mainly reflecting softer market conditions, and the Bank’s focus on portfolio optimisation to enhance risk-adjusted returns. This was offset by lower impairment charges compared to 2016, as well as disciplined cost control and the realisation of substantial synergies related to the merger.

“We are proud to announce that FAB has achieved a resilient set of results in its first year, as the largest bank in the UAE. Our adjusted net profit for 2017, excluding integration costs and merger-related amortisation of intangibles, totaling AED 601 Million in 2017, amounted to AED 11.52 billion, in line with the combined profit of both legacy banks in 2016, despite a challenging global operating environment. FAB has moved significantly ahead in its integration journey and in a short period of time we have successfully delivered against many of the milestones that were set, ahead of schedule and realised around AED 500 million in cost synergies in our first year alone. Last year, we also launched and rolled out our new brand which has been implemented across a number of our key customer touch points, regionally and internationally, with the target of completing our rebranding activities by the end of 2018. We have also finalised our organisational structure and operating model, and integrated our policies and risk framework. As part of the overall integration, we are also evaluating our local activities and branch network, to enhance efficiency and productivity across the group. Regionally, we are working on expanding our presence to Saudi Arabia which forms part of FAB’s long-term strategy,” said Abdulhamid Saeed, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB.

As the next key milestone in the integration journey, FAB’s IT systems integration is progressing well and on track to be completed around the end of 2018. This will enable the bank to unlock further merger benefits both on the cost and revenue side.

Moreover, cost synergies are continuing to materialise quickly with around AED 500 Million realised in 2017, exceeding expectations for the year. In parallel, one-time integration costs remain under tight control and were up in the last quarter reflecting accelerated integration momentum.

As of 31 December 2017, the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) exercise as per IFRS 3 (Business Combinations) is substantially complete and no significant changes to NBAD’s net asset value are expected by 31 March 2018. The exercise determined a goodwill amount of AED 19.9 Billion arising from the merger. This includes intangible assets of AED 2.6 Billion to be amortised over a period of 12 years, with a charge of AED 138 Million recognised in the fourth quarter related to the nine month-period post-merger.