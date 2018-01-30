EFG Hermes inaugurates Bangladesh office to serve global clients

According to EFG Hermes Holding Group Chief Executive Officer Karim Awad, Bangladesh is a key market as part of the drive to expand representation in high-potential frontier emerging markets.

The opening of the Dhaka rep office gives EFG Hermes a client servicing edge in a market that has risen 23.93 per cent in the past year.

“From investors in public equities to strategic players, our global clients have made it clear that Bangladesh is very much on their radar. Our presence in Dhaka comes after several successful investor trips in recent months; which clarified that our clients demanded corporate access to explore compelling opportunities in the Bangladeshi economy and on the Dhaka Stock Exchange,” said Ali Khalpey, the London-based Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Frontier.

Bangladesh’s economy grew north of seven per cent last year, making it the seventh consecutive year that the nation of more than 160 million people has grown at a rate of six per cent or more.

“The economy is projected to continue growing at a rate of six to seven per cent going forward, driven by a vibrant, export-focused textiles sector; a fast-growing pharmaceutical industry that is both one of the lowest-cost producers in the world and increasingly export-oriented; rising remittances from Bangladeshi expats; a large domestic consumer market with a rapidly forming middle class; and a steadily improving rate of financial inclusion. We are very pleased to be able to serve our clients and are actively studying opportunities in Bangladesh, not just to bring in additional foreign investment, but to deepen our activities in this increasingly compelling market,” Khalpey said.