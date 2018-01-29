Arcapita partners with HSBC Saudi Arabia on GCC Logistics Fund

“Our recent transactions highlighted our belief in the potential for the logistics sector in the GCC region and we look forward to working in partnership with HSBC Saudi Arabia and leveraging our extensive experience to source income-generating logistics assets,” said Atif A. Abdulmalik, Bahrain-based Arcapita’s Chief Executive Officer. “As hubs facilitating trade between key international ports, and gateways to Africa’s $3 trillion economy, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are thriving logistics markets with a solid long-term investment outlook.”

The Saudi Arabia and UAE logistics sectors are ranked the third and fifth most attractive within emerging markets, according to the Agility Logistics Market Index. Saudi Arabia is expected to benefit further from Saudi Vision 2030, with increased government spending expected on air and sea port infrastructure. Likewise, the UAE logistics sector is poised to grow as Dubai Expo 2020, and increases in world trade, e-commerce and retail sales, helps Dubai strengthen its position as a global redistribution hub.

“With Saudi Vision 2030 and the resilience and prosperity of the Dubai logistics market, Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain key markets for Arcapita,” said Martin Tan, Arcapita’s Chief Investment Officer. “In terms of real estate investments, the GCC logistics sector provides an attractive cash yield in today’s low interest rate environment, as well as significant potential for capital appreciation. We will continue to leverage our global expertise and build on the 40 real estate transactions, with a value of $15 billion, that we have executed across the Middle East, US, Europe and Asia.”