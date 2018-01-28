GCC economic structures likely to curb tax reforms

According to S&P it is likely that most of the region will introduce an important initial measure—a five per cent value-added tax (VAT) rate--in 2018-2019. However, GCC countries' economic and social models may constrain the implementation of further substantial tax reforms.

The rollout of VAT should support the diversification of GCC government revenues away from their dependence on hydrocarbons. However, it is estimated that even if the GCC authorities were to significantly expand the tax base, for example by implementing a 15 per cent corporate tax, a 15 per cent personal income tax, and a five per cent remittance tax, this would increase government revenues only by about three to 4.5 per cent of GDP (excluding taxes already applied on foreign-owned companies). This would reduce GCC sovereigns' central government deficits, but government revenues would still rely heavily on oil revenues.

The constraints to broad tax reform due to GCC sovereigns' economic and social models make the implementation of such measures unlikely in the short to medium term, in S&P’s view. GCC economies' expatriate workers galvanise their private sectors, while public sector employment underpins the living standards of GCC nationals. A sharp hike in income tax on imported labour, for example, could make the region much less attractive to expatriates. If local nationals were also subject to such a tax increase it could upset the social contract. Moreover, costs of doing business would climb, dampening corporate profitability. It is therefore likely that any widening of the tax base will be only gradual.