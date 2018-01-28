ADCB announces promotion and appointment

“We are delighted to welcome our colleague, Siddiqa as the first Emirati woman joining ADCB’s executive management. With 14 years of experience with us, she has showcased strong administrative and leadership skills. We look forward to benefiting from her experience in driving the implementation of our digital capabilities to enhance ADCB’s already strong approach to service excellence,” said Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer and Board member.

Abbas joined ADCB in 2004 and held a number of senior leadership roles, including Head of Consumer Banking Operations and General Manager of ITMAM - a Shared Services Subsidiary of ADCB.

Keating is a veteran in the field of risk with a thirty-year international banking career across eleven countries, in both developed and developing economies. He is proficient in the Middle Eastern banking sector. In addition, he has served as Chief Risk Officer, Pacific and Head of Credit Risk, Pacific in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited.