Investcorp forum examines business landscape in Gulf

The Forum commenced with welcoming remarks from Mohammed Al-Shroogi, Investcorp’s Co-CEO, who spoke about the importance of knowledge sharing in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. “Investcorp has always been a strong advocate of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Arab world. Through world-class education programmes like this Forum, we aim to foster talent and leadership skills among the next generation of leaders in the region, and help them be at the forefront of new business and economy trends. We also want to ensure that they are well equipped to face the increasingly complex economic climate around them.”

Over the course of the programme, a group of inspiring speakers from Columbia Business School, as well as Investcorp delivered a series of talks and presentations on the changing landscape of family businesses in the region, and what private equity has to offer to sustain the success of these businesses.

Investcorp’s partnership with Columbia Business School is part of the Firm’s ongoing commitment to promote knowledge sharing in the Arab world. In addition to this Forum, Investcorp hosts regular education programmes with some of the world’s most prestigious business schools. Recent programmes took place at Cambridge and Oxford.