Emirates selects banks to arrange $1 billion Sukuk

Sources, who requested anonymity owing to the privacy of the information, said the Dubai Government-owned carrier also picked Citigroup Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Emirates NBD PJSC, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and Noor Bank PJSC, ng not to be identified because the information is private, according to a report by Bloomberg. The issue is scheduled for the next few weeks and is expected to raise about $1 billion.