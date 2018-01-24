DFSA and CBB strengthen bilateral ties

The MoU was signed by Saeb Eigner, Chairman of the DFSA, and HE Rasheed Mohammed Al-Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, in Manama.

“The DFSA places great importance on the relationships we have with our counterparts in the GCC. The signing of this MoU formalises arrangements for cooperation and information sharing between us. It underscores our shared commitment to maintaining the highest standards of supervision and the joint promotion of a stable financial services sector in our region,” said Eigner.

The DFSA and the Central Bank of Bahrain have for some years, been co-signatories of the multi-lateral MoU of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. The bilateral MoU between the two authorities enhances this relationship, reflecting both authorities’ commitment to international standards.