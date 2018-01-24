'Datafication' could create 1.3 million GCC jobs by 2025

Showing the strong growth of Big Data analytics, data analysis and data mining ranks as the most in-demand skill by employers in the GCC, and could create 1.3 million new jobs by 2025, according to a recent Strategy& report.

Datafication is seeing every organisation use a ‘virtuous cycle’ of data, with applications, apps, and social media generating new and different types of data to analyse and propel their digital transformation journeys. These insights foster new business models and data, from government agencies managing mega-events crowds, to healthcare providers using digital records to predict treatment effectiveness for patients.

“GCC organisations have stored historical data for decades. The difference now is that data analytics tools are now more affordable and easier to use than ever before. Every industry vertical can use datafication to uncover historic trends and predict customer and citizen needs, driving new digital business models and transforming daily lives,” said Savitha Bhaskar, COO of the UAE-based IT infrastructure and information management consultancy and solutions provider Condo Protego.

Led by government spending, the Middle East and Africa Big Data and analytics revenues will grow by 45 per cent to $3.2 billion by 2020, according to IDC.

“The UAE is at the forefront of datafication, especially with data analytics technology being embedded in the DNA of Smart City and Expo 2020 Dubai plans. Channel partners should help develop digital transformation strategies that embrace information management, with the potential to add artificial intelligence and machine learning for new insights,” added Bhaskar.

Condo Protego has seen strong UAE success and growing demand for data analytics across every industry, especially government and public sector, banking and finance, and education. According to a statement by Dell EMC, its analytics technology can lead to 50 per cent revenue growth, 32 per cent faster deployment, and 80 per cent storage utilisation.