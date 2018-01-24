FTA launches VAT calculator and tax registration number verification service on website

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched a Tax Registration Number (TRN) verification service on its website, where consumers can check the authenticity of tax invoices and ensure that the merchants and service providers issuing them are registered with the FTA.

The Authority also debuted the VAT Calculator, which allows consumers and service recipients to instantly calculate the Value Added Tax (VAT) due on their purchases of goods or services. This, in turn, makes it possible for the public to remain aware of their rights and ensures full transparency.

Sarah Al-Habshi, Director of Tax Compliance and Enforcement at the Federal Tax Authority, said that the new services were part of the Authority’s efforts to protect consumers and prevent any attempts at price manipulation as the UAE tax system goes into effect. These services support and facilitate the Authority’s efforts to monitor markets in collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The TRN Verification service is fast, accurate and seamless, Al-Habshi explained, adding that consumers can enter the TRN found on their invoices on the ‘TRN Verification’ section of the ‘Getting Help’ tab on the FTA website: www.tax.gov.ae, then, if the number is correct, the website will display the company’s name in English and Arabic. If the company is not registered in the tax system, the number entered will not yield results.

Al-Habshi went on to note that the VAT Calculator is designed to be easy to use, and will be available on the FTA website, under the ‘Getting Help’ tab. Once accessed, the page displays a box where the price excluding VAT can be entered, upon which the Calculator will display the total tax amount and the total price including VAT. Users can alternatively enter the full price (including VAT), where the Calculator would display the original pre-tax price, as well as the tax amount.

“These advanced tools are part of the Authority’s strategy to gradually expand its offering in the coming period, and become a leading government entity in providing innovative and smart diverse electronic services,” Al-Habshi said, noting that these services ensure the successful implementation of the integrated programme launched by the Authority in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Economy to monitor the implementation of VAT and deter violators, in cooperation with departments of economic development and competent authorities across the country.