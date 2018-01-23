Sharjah Chamber membership up 6.8 per cent in 2017

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that 6000 new companies joined the Chamber in 2017, reflecting Sharjah’s continuous attractiveness to foreign investment, capable of adding value to the companies that set up business in the Emirate.



The total number of members increased by 6.8 per cent year on year to 69,108 members by the end of 2017, compared to 64,688 in 2016, reinforcing the Chamber's position as the main reference for business in the country.



The exports and re-exports of the Chamber members reached to AED20 billion, reflecting the advanced infrastructure provided by the Emirate to its merchants willing to expand their trade and export to neighbouring markets and the high competitiveness of the business environment.



Saudi Arabia ranked first on the list of exports and re-exports according to certificates issued by the chamber valued at AED7.4 billion. The Chamber issued 21,761 certificates of origin to the Saudi market, making Saudi Arabia account for 22.4 per cent of the total certificates of origin issued by the Chamber during the year 2017.

The Chamber has issued 97,000 certificates of origin in all its branches and branches across the emirate last year.