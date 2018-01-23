Old souk becomes working space to support start-ups and SMEs



The mall will also feature a special section that is designed in old market style, similar to the souks in ancient times.



Mirkaaz, a traditional Arabic word describing a meeting place where people can engage in meaningful conversations amid a pleasant ambience, is fitting for the old souk—an all-encompassing experience where visitors will be enthralled by authentic Emirati culture in the form of shops that promote local talent and entrepreneurs.

To support start-ups and encourage small and medium sized (SMEs) companies to establish their footprint in the country, Mirkaaz will also offer budding entrepreneurs distinct working spaces to operate their businesses. Situated on the first floor of the mall, next to the entertainment area, the stores spread across 1108 square metres will allow upcoming entrepreneurs discover and test their products and services without breaking the bank.

“At the core of the Mirkaaz experience is our value of staying true to what we are and where we come from. The old souk will be dedicated to promoting local talents and entrepreneurs and is bound to become a tourist destination where traditions are constantly renewed,” said Yahya Al Jasmi, Managing Director of Ajman Holding.

Spread across 1,000 square metres, the old souk will display traditional products and souvenirs on sale across the stores and will have a majlis-like seating section where Mirkaaz visitors can relax and enjoy traditional experience.

“Unlike traditional mall spaces which require long and expensive leases that are difficult for some start-ups, Mirkaaz will offer special spaces which are set up as separate stores in the form of booths. While the distinct spaces will help start-ups and SMEs benefit from the foot traffic, it will also help them establish a mall presence,” added Al Jasmi.

Mirkaaz is the latest development of Ajman Holding, a strategic organisation with a diverse range of subsidiaries and associate companies in the UAE. Strategically located at the juncture of Sharjah and Ajman, and only minutes away from the Dubai International airport, the shopping destination will be easily accessible via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Appealing to residents and tourists alike, Mirkaaz is expected to have more than 10 million visitors in year one.