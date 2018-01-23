CBB treasury bills issue No.41 oversubscribed

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that this month’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 146 per cent.



The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 25 January 2018 and the maturity date is 24 January 2019 and the weighted average rate of interest is 3.71 per cent compared to 3.68 per cent, for the previous issue on 28 December 2017; the average price for the issue was approximately 96.382 per cent with the lowest accepted price being 96.342 per cent.

This is issue No.41 (ISIN BH00079570B6) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.160 billion.