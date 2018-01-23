DBWC launches mentorship programme for UAE women



As the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of women, DBWC has been spearheading the path towards increased female-led economic prosperity by encouraging women to formulate, advocate and pursue their own vision and ambitions through a unique series of activities that address topics as diverse as Arab women in sport, the rise of women in finance, and the role of Dubai’s business sector in challenging gender distinctions.



“Dubai Business Women Council embodies the values of progression, leadership and goodwill, pioneered by the Sheikh Zayed, the Father of the Nation. We are committed to driving innovation and change for gender parity and I am confident that the ‘Spirit of Zayed’ mentorship programme will play a vital role in our progression towards a society that challenges bias and better distributes opportunity to ensure women can succeed as equals in business and social development. With the programme bringing together captains of industry the whole gamut of sectors: banking and financial services; real estate; fashion and beauty; technology and cyber security; media and broadcasting; consulting and government enterprises, we are once again demonstrating our support for women to believe in the power of their ambitions, no matter what they may be,” said Dr. Raja Al Gurg, President, Dubai Business Women Council.



Starting next month, the inaugural DBWC ‘Spirit of Zayed’ mentorship programme, a first-of-its-kind for the region, will bring together the UAE’s captains of industry in tailored partnership with the Council’s entrepreneurial members. Through their individual partnerships with the nation’s most experienced industry practitioners, DBWC members will gain valuable personal and professional insights and advice to help them navigate complex business situations in pursuit of their dreams.



This year was named by UAE President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the ‘Year of Zayed’, marking 100 years since the birth of the country’s Founding Father, and upholding the virtues he lived by, and instilling them across the country.



Among the industry leaders uniting for an initiative DBWC believes will become the UAE’s most sought-after business intelligence programme, are representatives from JP Morgan; Expo 2020 Dubai; Societe Generale, MBC Group, Effa Fashion and The Sustainability Platform.