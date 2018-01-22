Moody's affirms two banks' ratings; changes Lebanon's macro profile to 'very weak+'

Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the B3 long-term deposit ratings of BLOM BANK S.A.L. (BLOM Bank) and Byblos Bank S.A.L. (Byblos Bank), as well as their b3 standalone baseline credit assessments (BCAs). Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed the banks' Not Prime short-term deposit ratings and their A3.lb/LB-2 national scale ratings (NSRs).

These actions reflect the limited impact of the change in Lebanon's Macro Profile on the banks' financial profiles, which are already constrained by Lebanon's B3 sovereign rating.

Moody's today lowered its Macro Profile for Lebanon's banking system to "Very Weak +, from Weak --, to reflect a higher susceptibility to event risk reflecting increased political risk and a lower assessment for institutional strength for the country based on World Bank's World-Wide Governance Indicators.

Moody's affirmation of the two Lebanese banks' long-term deposit ratings at B3 and standalone BCAs at b3 reflects the resilience of their financial profiles to the Macro Profile change. Furthermore, banks' high direct exposure to the Lebanese government, in addition to the primarily Lebanese focus of their operations continues to render the banks susceptible to event risk at the sovereign level and to constrain their BCAs at the level of the government's rating.

BLOM Bank's b3 standalone BCA and B3 long-term deposit ratings reflect the bank's strong domestic market position (ranked as the second-largest bank in Lebanon in terms of assets), as well as its resilient bottom-line profitability, adequate liquidity profile and stable, predominantly retail deposit-based, funding structure. BLOM Bank's shareholders' equity (excluding minority interests)-to-total assets of 8.9 per cent as of end-September 2017 is stronger than its domestic peers, but Moody's considers that this level of capital is only moderate given the challenging domestic operating environment and high sovereign exposure.

BLOM Bank's weighted Macro Profile, which takes into account the bank's overseas operations, has now come down to "Weak -".

BLOM Bank's A3.lb long-term and LB-2 short-term Lebanese NSRs reflect its strong relative creditworthiness within the Lebanese credit environment. BLOM Bank's NSRs reflect its established market position and strong profitability and capitalisation compared to domestic peers, but also its relatively modest geographic diversification.

Byblos Bank's b3 standalone BCA and B3 long-term deposit ratings reflect its established domestic market position as one of the four largest banks in Lebanon, as well as its strong liquidity profile and stable, predominantly retail deposit-based, funding structure. Conversely, Moody's considers that the risks associated with the challenging operating environment and sovereign risk concentrations mean that the bank's capitalisation is only modest, with a shareholders'

equity-to-total assets of 8.0 per cent as of end-September 2017. Byblos Bank's weighted Macro Profile has now come down to "Very Weak +". Byblos Bank's A3.lb long-term and LB-2 short-term Lebanese NSRs reflect its strong relative creditworthiness within the Lebanese credit environment driven by an established market position and superior liquidity profile, furthermore, although the bank is exposed to large asset and liability maturity mismatches, this exposure is lower compared to peers. The bank's NSRs also reflect its higher credit concentrations (including to the Lebanese sovereign) and relatively moderate profitability compared to peers.

Moody's has lowered its Macro Profile for Lebanon's banking system to "Very Weak +". This reflects Moody's decision to change its assessment of the country's susceptibility to event risk to 'High --' from 'Moderate +' and its assessment of institutional strength to 'Low --' from 'Low'.

The increased susceptibility to event risk mainly reflects the rating agency's assessment of high domestic and geo-political risk, which in turn reflect the country's fragile sectarian balance and its economic and political exposure to the mounting tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia (A1 stable). The lower assessment of Lebanon's institutional strength is a result of lower World Bank World Wide Governance Indicators for rule of law and control of corruption. The difficult domestic political environment has led Lebanon's ranking on the Worldwide Governance Indicators to deteriorate and its competitiveness to weaken Lebanon's (B3 stable) Macro Profile also considers considerable volatility in the country's GDP growth, and structural issues such as wide fiscal and current account deficits and poor infrastructure. These factors are balanced against a growing bank deposit base (even during periods of unrest), which supports government funding needs, and relatively high per capita income by regional standards. Capital flight is a significant downside risk, however.

The government's high and increasing debt burden and reliance on the banking system to finance its large budget deficit render domestic banks susceptible to sovereign event risk and increase financial risks. Total banking system assets equaled over four times GDP as of the end of 2016, one of the highest levels globally, driven by banks' large sovereign exposures. Private-sector credit, at around 110 per cent of GDP as of the end of 2016, is also considered to be high compared with other emerging markets.

According to Moody's Banks rating methodology, the credit analysis process starts with an assessment of the macroeconomic environment where the bank operates. This reflects Moody's view that bank failures are often associated with systemic crises driven by macroeconomics. Moody's Macro Profile analysis for each country focuses on economic and institutional strength, susceptibility to event risk, credit conditions, funding conditions and the industry structure.

In view of the strong linkages between the banks' creditworthiness and that of the sovereign, an upgrade or downgrade of the Lebanese sovereign may trigger an action on their deposit ratings. Given that the banks' ratings are constrained by the sovereign rating there would be limited upward rating pressure otherwise.

However, Moody's may also downgrade the banks' ratings in the event of a further substantial weakening of their operating environment especially if this leads to a significant slowdown in deposit growth or outright capital outflows, or, asset quality deterioration affecting profitability and capitalisation.