UAE sovereign ratings affirmed with a stable outlook

The ratings and ‘Stable’ Outlook reflect the strength of the country’s external position, characterised by the availability of substantial financial assets to mitigate declining revenues stemming from the reliance on hydrocarbons. The ratings are also supported by additional factors including the stable domestic political situation, the diversified base of the current account receipts, including tourism revenues, which mitigates the dependence on oil exports, and high GDP per capita. A further additional factor is to the strong support of the oil rich emirate of Abu Dhabi for the federation.

The pace of growth in real output slowed in 2017. Lower oil production combined with a decline in government spending and increased economic consequences of the elevated geopolitical risk factors are expected to have led to a growth of 1.3 per cent in 2017 compared to three per cent in 2016. Real output is expected to grow by an average of two per cent in 2018-19. However, the outlook remains subject to ongoing risks arising from geopolitical uncertainties, including the high cost of the war in Yemen, the tension with Iran, in addition to the economic consequences of the boycott and severed ties with neighbouring Qatar. Inflation remained around 2.1 per cent in 2017, reflecting soft domestic demand and declining rents, usually a sign in the UAE of weakening economic conditions.

The public finances remained weak in 2017. The consolidated budget deficit (which is dominated by Abu Dhabi and Dubai) is expected to have declined to about 3.1 per cent of GDP from 4.1 per cent in 2016, helped by the implementation of fiscal consolidation measures which partially offset lower-than-expected oil revenues. Based on the assumption that oil prices average $55 per barrel in 2018-19 and that the government presses ahead with fiscal reforms, especially the introduction of VAT in 2018, the consolidated budget deficit is expected to narrow to 1.9 per cent of GDP in 2018 and to around 1.3 per cent in 2019. CI Ratings views the government’s commitment to fiscal reforms as positive.

CI notes that the consolidated government debt stock remained moderate at 20.7 per cent of GDP in 2017 and is broadly matched by government deposits in the banking system; it is also dwarfed by public external financial assets. There is limited disclosure on the latter, but it is estimated that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the largest of the UAE’s several wealth funds, has around $770 billion under management. This is three times as large as the country’s total external debt (as estimated by the IMF). While the consolidated net creditor position cannot be taken as an indicator of the solvency risk of individual emirates, CI would expect that Abu Dhabi, being the wealthiest emirate, would provide financial assistance to the federal government and/or the central bank if required.

At present, the government’s refinancing risks whether on a federal or emirate level remain limited. Nonetheless, continued increases in US interest rates and/or higher geopolitical risk factors could trigger higher costs of refinancing. In this context, Dubai GREs are likely to face higher refinancing costs in view of the relatively large maturities in 2017-18, totalling $35.9 billion or 34.5 per cent of Dubai’s GDP.

The UAE’s external accounts remain comparatively strong. The external current account is expected to have posted a surplus of about 2.6 per cent of GDP in 2017 (2.4 per cent in 2016), while official foreign exchange reserves increased to $90.7 billion in November 2017 ($85.4 billion at end-2016). Official reserves provide an adequate buffer against external liquidity shocks and are expected to remain at healthy levels over the medium term.

Gross external debt remains manageable, albeit rising to an estimated 69.3 per cent of GDP in 2017. Around 88 per cent of the debt stock is attributable to the private sector, especially the UAE’s large banking sector, and is exceeded by banks’ foreign assets. The rest of the debt represented various conventional and Islamic debt instruments issued to complete the restructuring of GREs.

The UAE’s sovereign ratings are mainly constrained by weaknesses in the country's economic structure and institutions, as well as by some structural fiscal shortcomings. Oil and gas still accounts for around 40 per cent of consolidated government revenue, 20 per cent of total exports and (directly) less than one third of GDP. The budget structure is relatively weak given the limited tax base and high expenditure rigidities. The ratings also continue to be constrained by geopolitical uncertainties arising from the tension with Qatar, the situation in Iraq and Syria, as well as the economic and military consequences of the direct involvement in Yemen.

The quality of economic data is relatively weak, although it is slowly improving. Fiscal accounts are not comprehensive but fiscal data disclosure at the consolidated level has started to improve and accounts are now compiled more in line with international standards. Information on government external financial assets is not disclosed, hindering assessments of balance sheet strength and flexibility.

The Outlook for the ratings is ‘Stable’, meaning that the UAE’s sovereign ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The ‘Stable’ Outlook balances the strength of the external position and availability of financial assets against rising geopolitical risk factors, institutional weaknesses, reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, and susceptibility to exogenous shocks (including factors such as periods of subdued oil prices, decline in international trade, and geopolitical risk).