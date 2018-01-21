Goldilocks announces 4.99 per cent stake in GFH

Goldilocks supports GFH’s long term growth and intends to request board representation from GFH, and is supported by other like-minded GFH shareholders, Integrated Capital PJSC and Abu Dhabi Financial Group. Together with Goldilocks, these shareholders hold around 15 per cent of GFH’s total shares collectively.

Launched in 2015, Goldilocks is an investment fund with a mandate to invest in listed equities by taking a constructive activist role to unlock value.

The fund is managed by ADCM Altus Investment Management Limited, an indirect subsidiary of ADFG. ADFG is a leading global investment group that provides a wide range of investment opportunities to a substantial and diversified investor base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.