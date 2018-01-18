DAE Capital launches third-party aviation asset management unit

span style="font-size: small;">DAE-AIS will leverage DAE’s full service, global platform to provide bespoke asset management solutions to investors in aviation assets, provide investors a single point of contact dedicated to championing their interests within the wider DAE platform, and ensure a best-in-class standard of care for investors’ assets.

“DAE-AIS will provide a unique offering blending our full platform capabilities with a dedicated service unit led by industry veteran Dan Stone. Dan will be responsible for growing the assets under management of approximately $850 million to $5 billion to address the growing needs of investors in this sector,” said Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE.

DAE's platform has a multidisciplinary team of 140 individuals with more than 30 years of experience investing in and managing a wide range of aircraft assets. DAE's team has substantial experience in all aspects of aircraft leasing and management, with a focus on the full range of aircraft from turboprops to wide-body aircraft across the entire age spectrum from new aircraft deliveries to end of life solutions.