UAE women to harness innovation skills with social entrepreneurship training

The programme is a partnership between Badiri Education and Development, one of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment’s (NAMA) entities, and the UK-based School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE). The programme was announced recently at SSE’s premises in London with representatives of both organisations present.

“NAMA’s Badiri has a well-established programme that supports women entrepreneurs in the field of business, with the aim of empowering them and enhancing their effectiveness as capital generators” that help them both provide for their families and play an important role in developing the nation. We are now delighted to offer a new focus, which will see 20 women learning how to become altruistic innovators and discovering how they can use their skills for the benefit of society,” said HE Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.

The joint venture will see the two entities collaborating on the Programme, which will take 20 women on an educational journey across three countries: the UAE, the UK and India, giving them a chance to receive first-hand experience of what it is like running a social enterprise and to be inspired by expert social entrepreneurs and previous SSE graduates.

The process of application and selection for the NAMA-SSE programme will take place in the first quarter of 2018, with the programme starting in the second quarter.

NAMA is a UAE-based women’s empowerment organisation that support women socially and economically; Badiri Education and Development is its educational and capacity building arm. The Badiri Social Entrepreneurship programme aims to incorporate profitable business ideas with projects that have a positive social impact.

“The School for Social Entrepreneurs has been supporting social entrepreneurs for two decades through learning, connections and support. We are excited that the Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Programme will build strong roots in the UAE for enterprises to create social impact. The programme will empower women in business, equipping them with the skills, emotional resourcefulness and networks needed to create lasting social change,” said Alastair Wilson, CEO of the School for Social Entrepreneurs.

Badiri Education and Development aims to boost, reward and showcase the spirit of female entrepreneurs and develop their skills enabling them to successfully participate in the economy locally and globally. Badiri conducts several short and long-term training programmes and workshops designed for women, to equip them with the skills and knowledge to excel in the workforce. It also focuses on building the capacity of women through its online platform, and its e-library, which provides information and resources on women in various economic and social sectors.

Founded in East London in 1997, SSE has since grown to become a global network with 11 schools across the UK, Canada and India, reaching people even further afield. The organisation helps more than 1,000 leaders of social change every year through courses, connections and support, developing their impact, networks, business skills and emotional resourcefulness. SSE’s learning approach focuses on peer-support and taking action.