Active management strategy pays off for Fisch in 2017

Philipp Good, CEO, Fisch said he was very satisfied with the firm’s twenty-third year of business, both in terms of performance and strategy and the level of client interest received.

With $10.9 billion in Assets under Management at the end of 2017 the firm saw a year-on-year increase of approximately $1.5 billion. “In 2017, we held up very well in the highly competitive institutional marketplace. The greatest demand and consequent inflows for our investment solutions was in the high yield bond and multi-asset segments. We saw particular interest in our global credit strategies from investors in the Middle East, as they have further embraced the benefits that these offer versus traditional US-focused strategies. This is specifically true for the high yield segment,” remarked Good.

In 2017, risk assets such as equities performed well – with low volatility and Good added that as active managers, who take risks in a very considered way, this environment was challenging to navigate successfully to generate outperformance. “We are therefore particularly pleased to have accomplished this, and to see around three quarters of our strategies now ahead of their benchmarks on three and five-year time horizons. In 2017, it was nine out of 10," he said.

The strategic succession plan, initiated with the appointment of joint CEOs at the beginning of 2017, is now well-established. Co-founder Pius Fisch remarked, “As CEOs, Philipp Good and Juerg Sturzenegger have met our high expectations in full. We know the company’s management is in very good hands, and I was therefore able to step down from the Executive Committee on 1 January 2018. As we look forward to the challenges the future will bring, my brother and I will continue to serve the company, with Kurt on the Board of Directors and in portfolio management, and I as Chairman of the Board and in Legal & Compliance.”

Sturzenegger has high expectations for 2018 which include implementing new processes, and continuing to develop the firm’s corporate structure and technology in order to stay on its successful growth trajectory. “This includes substantial investments in our IT infrastructure, where we are bringing in leading technology partners in areas from data management to artificial intelligence. This agenda will boost the efficiency and performance of every department in the company. On the product front, we plan to continue building our portfolio management and research capabilities, and to undertake a targeted sales expansion beyond our current core markets, namely in northwest Europe and the Middle East.”