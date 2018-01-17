Dubaiâ€™s Star Business Centre accepts cryptocurrency as mode of payments

The company’s commercial tenants are now able to pay rent and service charges by using digital currency along with the traditional payment systems, which saves time and effort.

The digital payment system will allow Star Business Centre customers—who are multinationals and SMEs—from various industries, to focus on their business growth and expansion, without having to go through the time-consuming manual processes. Star Business Centre, part of Dubai-based Samana Group, is one of the few licenced commercial premises, service provider and diversified business conglomerate active in the UAE who have embraced the cryptocurrency payment system.

The cryptocurrency is a digital currency or virtual payment that uses cryptography (computer coding, algorithm), to operate, secure and make digital payments. The system uses decentralised control as opposed to centralised electronic money and central banking systems, which uses blockchain transaction database. One Bitcoin equals AED 51,276.07 on an average.

Keeping abreast with the digital revolution in the financial technology, Dubai has launched its own cryptocurrency in 2017—emCash—through the Dubai Accelerators programme.

“I am pleased to announce that Star Business Centre is ready to process transactions in cryptocurrency as the new financial technology is changing the way customers make payment. Our customers can now make their payments through cryptocurrency that reduces hassles and allows them to focus on their core activities. We have recently been watching the cryptocurrency revolution and how Dubai is leading the way in GCC in embracing futuristic technologies that encouraged us to enhance our business capability and align them with our business offerings. Accepting cryptocurrency from our customers in Bitcoin is the latest facility. The fundamental of our business strategy is to make our clients’ businesses and life much easier, saving time, effort and money, and eventually help them to focus on their business growth and expansion plans,” said Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Star Business Centre.

Aside from bitcoin, there are 800 digital currencies out in the world. The current cryptocurrency market is valued at AED 1.1 trillion ($300 billion) in 2017, according to recent reports.

“Star Business Centre is among pioneers in using cryptocurrencies in private sector of UAE. The centre is equipped with state-of-the art office facilities in two of the Dubai’s major business districts –Jumeirah Lake Towers and Business Bay. The Centre frees up business owners from time-taking feasibilities, leasing and office setup,” said Farooq.

Samana Group’s Star Business Centre is helping the start-ups to boost their business with finest serviced office suites put together by the top architects, designers, and ergonomic specialists in the country who were pooled together to create the perfect meeting point for businesses. It reduces the cost and burden on start-ups.

It empowers them to take advantage of many investment opportunities in Dubai. In addition, the centre also provides start-ups with many types of assistances, such as helping complete the required business incorporation documentation, secretarial services, stat-of-the-art IT setup and coffee shops.

Star Business Centre which deals in mainland and freezone business set-ups, is a cost-effective, one-stop-shop for new businesses, multinationals, SMEs and the companies who are planning for re-structuring.