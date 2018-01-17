UAE Public Policy Forum calls for a national strategy for PPPs

The two-day Forum was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, and held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

The recommendations were announced during a press conference on day two of the Forum, where MBRSG and Haykal Media signed an agreement to launch the Dubai Policy Review, a periodical journal that seeks to maximise visibility of MBRSG’s research, widen its audience and expand its impact on public policy on a local, regional and global levels.

“The UAE Public Policy Forum has attracted a host of high-profile experts, academics and decision makers from around the world to Dubai today, to discuss developments, explore challenges and opportunities and issue recommendations for building strong, effective partnerships between the public and private sectors for the benefit of both parties and the best interest of society,” said HE Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s Executive Director.

Experts and panellists at the Forum called for developing a national UAE PPP strategy; establishing a PPP Knowledge Centre; creating a sub-national (Local) PPP government unit; developing a national PPP regulatory framework and law; and ensuring transparency in the PPP ecosystem; in addition to taking all necessary measures to ensure transparency in PPPs.

“The call to develop a national strategy and federal law for PPPs, as well as to create legislative frameworks in the UAE to elevate the relationship between the two parties and widen its scope, will ultimately strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for PPPs and a role model for the government of the future,” Al Marri added.

Developing a national UAE PPP strategy

Public Private Partnerships in the UAE are rapidly growing in scale, scope and impact. However, these partnerships are not necessarily embedded within a unified national strategy, but rather are designed and implemented in isolation within each sector or each geographic locality.

This lack of holistic approach to PPPs usually lead to misallocation of resources and misalignment of priorities on the national level. For these partnerships to better contribute to the government’s future vision and lead to long-term sustainable development, a country-wide PPP strategy is required at the national level. Such national strategy can essentially become a developmental roadmap for the government towards expanding PPP contribution to the country’s vision, while setting priorities and aligning with long-term national plans. A national PPP strategy can effectively serve as a classification framework for policymakers to enable assessment of priority areas where PPPs can contribute best to developmental agendas, drive innovation and enhance the quality of government.

Establishing a PPP knowledge centre

The expanding number of PPPs in the UAE is coupled with increasing complexity and triggering multifaceted direct and indirect impact on the country’s government, economy and society. The expanding ecosystem of PPPs is experiencing ever-changing transformations, creating numerous best practices as well as multifaceted challenges and pitfalls.

There is a severe lack of data, information and knowledge around PPPs in the country, coupled with scattered expertise across local and federal government institutions, as well as private sector entities. There is no one size-fit-all when it comes to solution or PPP-triggered challenges or the policy responses required to address the complex implications of the many types of PPPs on local and national levels.

Establishing a knowledge centre that enables data gathering, documentation of best practices and experiences, analysis of challenges as well as coordination of expertise across PPP sectors would ensure the sustainable development of PPPs in the UAE. It will also serve as a foundational knowledge creation centre for future policy formulation, providing evidence, documented use cases and analysis of different sectors in society, affected by PPPs, in addition to providing templates and tools that can contribute to creating efficiencies in the PPP ecosystem.

Creating a sub-national (Local) PPP Government unit

As the UAE marches steadily towards the government of the future, local governments need to prepare for an expanding number of public-private partnerships (PPPs). They need to ensure that these are well designed and managed, and that they provide return on investment for all sides, and more importantly, generate public value. Setting up a central PPP unit at the heart of government is one global best practice as identified by an expanded research conducted by the MBRSG. This unit can provide oversight and guidance at every stage of the PPP process.

For this to succeed, four factors will need to be addressed by the government: 1) the government must clearly establish the functions, roles and boundaries of the PPP unit, 2) it should recruit highly qualified experts who can provide technical knowhow and help train and prepare a cadre of other government officials, 3) it should be located at a central position within each local government on the Emirate level, where it can use the local Emirate’s experience around PPPs, and 4) following global best practices, ideally the PPP unite needs to be associated with the local Department of Finance to give it sufficient strength, and to help coordinate PPP activities across other government departments.

National PPP regulatory framework and law

On a national level, there is a regulatory gap in terms of legal frameworks governing PPPs. This invites inconsistencies on the regulatory structures when managing PPP projects. In turn, this generates several layers of confusion among public and private entities engaged in PPP, and creates a space for misguided, and sometimes unlawful, practices within large-scale PPP projects.

Introducing a clear national regulatory framework is required. Such a framework may necessitate a comprehensive national law that governs the different layers of PPPs across industries and government levels. For example, while local levels PPPs may be addressed through local regulations, there are numerous cross-Emirates entities which are affected by the creation of large-scale PPPs in the country, including SMEs, start-ups, entrepreneurs, family businesses, as well as societal community structures. Some of these may be affected negatively by the creation of large-scale PPPs within their local jurisdictions, as well as in other Emirates. A national level regulatory framework should enable addressing the emerging issues related to the different stakeholders affected by the emerging PPPs across the country.

Ensuring transparency in the PPP ecosystem

At a global level, public-private partnerships have, in some cases, led to inefficient, unethical, and even unlawful behaviours. Some of these behaviours have had negative effects including disadvantaging small businesses, creating unfair competition, allowing for biases in service delivery and policy implementation towards segments in society, as well as leading in some cases to corruption. Such negative implications of PPPs are usually coupled with information asymmetry and lack of transparency, which is usually the most important enabler of unlawful activities and misguided behaviours associated with PPPs.

The previous three recommendations, all contribute to ensuring better transparency around PPPs operations in the UAE. Additionally, other actions by the government can influence better transparency in the PPP ecosystem and avoid the negative activities and practices, usually associated with PPPs. These include for example, linking PPP operations with Open Government Data frameworks, data laws, as well as tax reporting systems, developing auditing, evaluation and reporting systems related to how PPPs are awarded and other information related to PPP projects. Collectively, the previous recommendations should contribute to the informational, organisational and regulatory reform and sustainability of PPP projects in the UAE.

The UAE Public Policy Forum 2018 sought to help stakeholders in both public and private sectors evaluate partnership projects in the UAE and the region, exchange ideas and experiences, and develop new policies, regulations and action plans for sustainable development and the knowledge economy. It focused on six main pillars: Identifying and evaluating opportunities for public-private partnerships; creating an enabling environment for PPPs; discussing visions and strategies to improve partnerships and increase effectiveness; performance evaluation; using smart technologies and innovation to the benefit of PPPs; and developing policies to govern public-private partnerships in the future.