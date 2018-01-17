Sizeable gaps emerge between countries on attitudes towards data protection in the cloud

Organisations admitted that on average, only 40 per cent of the data stored in the cloud is secured with encryption and key management solutions.

The findings–part of a Gemalto commissioned Ponemon Institute, 2018 Global Cloud Data Security Study–found that organisations in the UK (35 per cent), Brazil (34 per cent) and Japan (31 per cent) are less cautious than those in Germany (61 per cent) when sharing sensitive and confidential information stored in the cloud with third parties. The study surveyed more than 3,200 IT and IT security practitioners worldwide to gain a better understanding of the key trends in data governance and security practices for cloud-based services.

Germany’s lead in cloud security extends to its application of controls such as encryption and tokenization; 61 per cent of German organisations revealed they secure sensitive or confidential information while being stored in the cloud environment, ahead of the US (at 51 per cent) and Japan (at 50 per cent). The level or security applied increases further still when data is sent and received by the business, rising to 67 per cent for Germany, with Japan (62 per cent) and India (61 per cent) the next highest.

Crucially, however, 77 per cent of organisations across the globe recognise the importance of having the ability to implement cryptologic solutions, such as encryption. This is only set to increase, with 91 per cent believing this ability will become more important over the next two years—an increase from 86 per cent last year.

“While it’s good to see some countries like Germany taking the issue of cloud security seriously, there is a worrying attitude emerging elsewhere. This may be down to nearly half believing the cloud makes it more difficult to protect data, when the opposite is true,” said Jason Hart, CTO, Data Protection at Gemalto.

Managing privacy and regulation in the cloud

Despite the growing adoption of cloud computing and the benefits that it brings, it seems that global organisations are still wary. Worryingly, half report that payment information (54 per cent) and customer data (49 per cent) are at risk when stored in the cloud; 57 per cent of global organisations also believe that using the cloud makes them more likely to fall foul of privacy and data protection regulations, slightly down from 62 per cent in 2016.

Due to this perceived risk, 88 per cent believe that the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), will require changes in cloud governance, with 37 per cent stating it would require significant changes. As well as difficulty in meeting regulatory requirements, 75 per cent of global respondents also reported that it is more complex to manage privacy and data protection regulations in a cloud environment than on premise networks, with France (97 per cent) and the US (87 per cent) finding this the most complex, just ahead of India (83 per cent).

Head in the clouds

Despite the prevalence of cloud usage, the study found that there is a gap in awareness within businesses about the services being used, and only 25 per cent of IT and IT security practitioners revealed they are very confident they know all the cloud services their business is using, with 31 per cent confident they know.

Looking more closely, shadow IT may be continuing to cause challenges. Over half of Australian (61 per cent), Brazilian (59 per cent) and British (56 per cent) organisations are not confident they know all the cloud computing apps, platform or infrastructure services their organisation is using. Confidence is higher elsewhere, with only 27 per cent in Germany and Japan, and 25 per cent in France not confident.

Fortunately, 81 per cent believe that having the ability to use strong authentication methods to access data and applications in the cloud is essential or very important. Businesses in Australia are the keenest to see authentications put in place, with 92 per cent agreeing it would help ensure only authorised people could access certain data and applications in the cloud, ahead of India (85 per cent) and Japan (84 per cent).

“The benefit of the cloud is its convenience, scalability and cost control in offering options to businesses that they would not be able to access or afford on their own, particularly when it comes to security. However, while securing data is easier, there should never be an assumption that cloud adoption means information is automatically secure. Just look at the recent Accenture and Uber breaches as examples of data in the cloud that has been left exposed. No matter where data is, the appropriate controls like encryption and tokenization need to be placed at the source of the data. Once these are in place, any issues of compliance should be resolved,” said Hart.