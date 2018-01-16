Emirates NBD announces full year 2017 results

Net interest income improved seven per cent y-o-y due to loan growth and the positive impact of recent rate rises. The operating performance was also supported by higher non-interest income, lower expenses and an improved cost of risk. The Bank’s balance sheet continues to strengthen with further improvements in capital and liquidity and stable credit quality. These results have enabled the Board of Directors to recommend a 2017 dividend of 40 fils per share.

Financial Highlights – FY 2017

· Net profit of AED 8.35 billion, up 15 per cent y-o-y

· Net Interest Income improved seven per cent y-o-y due to loan growth and the positive impact of recent rate rises

· Net Interest Margin improved by 22 bps to 2.51 per cent in Q4 2017 from 2.29 per cent in Q4 2016, helped by rate rises and improved funding costs

· Total Income of AED 15.5 billion, up five per cent y-o-y

· Total assets at AED 470.4 billion, up five per cent from end 2016

· Customer loans at AED 304.1 billion, up five per cent from end 2016

· Customer deposits at AED 326.5 billion, up five per cent from end 2016

· Credit quality ratios stable with Impaired Loan ratio at 6.2 per cent and Coverage ratio at 124.5 per cent

· Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 146.0 per cent and AD ratio of 93.1 per cent demonstrates healthy liquidity position

· Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 19.5 per cent and Capital Adequacy Ratio advanced to 21.9 per cent with retained earnings

“2017 marked a successful year for Emirates NBD as we achieved a record annual net profit. We continued to advance Emirates NBD’s digital capabilities and are honoured to be named the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai where we will play a key role in ensuring that banking services at Expo 2020 Dubai are at the forefront of innovation. As a homegrown bank, we are proud to have dedicated our 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility activities to the UAE’s Year of Giving initiative and successfully exceeded our targets. In 2018, we will align our CSR activities and strategy to the Year of Zayed initiative to honour the legacy of our nation’s founding father. As a leading bank in the region and a front-runner in digital banking innovation with a strong balance sheet, we are well placed to take advantage of growth opportunities in our preferred markets. In light of the solid performance by the Bank, we are proposing a cash dividend at 40 fils per share,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman, Emirates NBD.

Total income for the year ended 31 December 2017 amounted to AED 15,455 million; an increase of five per cent compared with AED 14,748 million in 2016.

Net interest income grew by seven per cent in 2017 to AED 10,786 million due to loan growth and the positive impact of recent rate rises. Net interest margins showed a growing trend in 2017 helped by rate rises and an improvement in funding costs.

Non-interest income increased one per cent during the year as higher foreign exchange and derivative income offset lower income from the sale of properties.

Costs for the year ended 31 December 2017 amounted to AED 4,844 million, an improvement of one per cent over the previous year, helped by a containment in staff costs following cost control measures implemented in 2016. The rise in Marketing and IT costs relates to our planned investment in digital and technology refresh.

During 2017 the Impaired Loan Ratio improved by 0.2 per cent to 6.2 per cent. The impairment charge during this period of AED 2,229 million is 15 per cent lower than in 2016 as the net cost of risk improved. This net provision includes AED 1,777 million of write-backs and recoveries, and together helped boost the coverage ratio to 124.5 per cent.

Net profit for the Group was AED 8,346 million in 2017, 15 per cent above that posted in 2016. The increase in net profit was driven by asset growth, a control on expenses and reduced provisions.

Loans and Deposits both grew by five per cent during 2017. The Advances to Deposits Ratio remains comfortably within management’s target range at 93.1 per cent and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio is at a healthy 146 per cent. During 2017, the Bank raised AED 10.2 billion of term funding through a mix of public issues and private placements with maturities out to twenty years. Term funding represents 11 per cent of total liabilities.

As at 31 December 2017, the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio, as calculated under Basel II, strengthened to 21.9 per cent and 19.5 per cent respectively. Under the Basel III framework, the Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is 16.4 per cent, Tier 1 ratio is 19.7 per cent and Total Capital ratio is 22 per cent

span style="font-size: small;">Retail banking and wealth management (RBWM)

Retail banking and wealth management delivered a strong performance in 2017 with revenues of AED 6,833 million, up 11 per cent over the previous year. Net interest income rose by 17 per cent over 2016 led by liabilities and fee income grew by one per cent supported by wealth, FX and cards businesses.

Current & Savings Accounts balances grew by six per cent during 2017 to AED 111 billion, supported by effective marketing campaigns. Customer advances remained flat as a decline in micro-SME balances was partly offset by 30 per cent growth in Home Loans. The Bank was the first to introduce Al Etihad Credit Bureau score-based loan approvals along with risk-based pricing.

Card balances grew by 10 per cent during the year. The SkyShopper e-commerce portal was launched providing a single check-out across multiple online shops. The convenience of GlobalCash as a multi-currency prepaid card helped grow balances significantly during 2017.

Acquisition of emerging affluent customers through Personal Banking Beyond grew 20 per cent year-on-year. Priority Banking delivered a robust performance with wealth revenues growing by 23 per cent.

RBWM continued to develop its innovation and digitisation agenda with the launch of Liv., the UAE’s first digital bank targeted at millennials. Liv. has been very well received with impressive account opening from the youth segment. FaceBanking video banking was launched allowing customers to talk with an advisor 24x7 and sign up for a new loan instantly. Paperless personal loan applications through tablets and in branches reached about two-thirds of total sourcing. The bank extended its digital payments capability with the introduction of Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

EVA, the region’s first voice-based virtual chatbot powered by artificial intelligence was rolled out enabling customers to receive assistance using conversational English or Arabic. DirectRemit, the Bank’s flagship remittance product grew steadily and commands a six per cent market share of key remittance corridors.

Private Banking grew investment AUMs 17 per cent year-on-year as the division was confirmed as the leading wealth manager in the region receiving six prestigious industry awards.

Emirates NBD Asset Management successfully listed ENBD REIT on Nasdaq Dubai raising over $100 million. The Global Sukuk Fund and the Emirates MENA Fixed Income Fund cemented their position amongst the largest funds in their peer-group whilst over a third of all funds were ranked in the top quartile based on performance.

span style="font-size: small;">Wholesale banking (WB)

Wholesale banking delivered a very strong set of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017 with net profits of AED 3,765 million, up seven per cent over the corresponding period in 2016; driven by 16 per cent growth in operating income which was partially off-set by a higher level of net provisioning.

Net interest income of AED 3,695 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 was 20 per cent higher than the same period in 2016 due to an improvement in margins and a growth in lending activity. Non-funded income of AED 1,283 million in 2017 was six per cent higher than the previous year mainly on account of higher fees and commission. Increasing non-funded income through a growth in treasury sales, trade finance and cash management remains a strategic priority for wholesale banking.

Costs were lower by one per cent for 2017 compared with 2016 due to efficiencies achieved across the business. These savings are allowing Wholesale Banking to invest in upgrading its transaction banking and treasury systems to digitise and improve levels of straight through processing and to enhance its product capabilities.

Overall, the credit quality on newly originated business continues to be strong. However, net provisioning increased to AED 805 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 due to a lower level of recoveries compared to 2016.

Assets grew by eight per cent due to growth in real estate, services and trade sectors. Deposits grew by 19 per cent with strong growth in current account and savings account balances reflecting the Bank’s focus on lowering its average cost of funding whilst maintaining liquidity at an optimum level.

This very strong performance for 2017 reflects the on-going progress that wholesale banking is making towards its goal of becoming the leading Wholesale Bank in the Middle East and North Africa by providing a full range of Wholesale Banking products and solutions to Bank’s customers across the region.

span style="font-size: small;">Global markets and treasury (GM&T)

Global markets and treasury delivered impressive growth in both income and profitability, reinforcing the positive trend in results from the preceding two years. GM&T reported a 106 per cent growth in income to AED 782 million for 2017.

span style="font-size: small;"> The asset liability management business delivered excellent results by positioning the balance sheet to take maximum advantage of rises in short term interest rates.

Treasury Sales had another strong year with revenue growing by 16 per cent in 2017 on higher volumes in Foreign Exchange due to enhanced product capability and a closer working relationship with Corporate and Institutional clients.

The Trading desk had a strong year despite low volatility, ad hoc stress in markets and global geopolitical events, driven by diversification into new markets and proactive risk management.

span style="font-size: small;">Principal Investments delivered an increase in revenue on the disposal of some legacy investments.

The global funding desk successfully raised over AED 10 billion of term funding through a mix of public issues and private placements with maturities out to twenty years.

span style="font-size: small;">Emirates Islamic (EI)

Emirates Islamic achieved a record net profit of AED 702 million in 2017, a six-fold improvement from 2016.

EI reported a total income (net of customers’ share of profit and distribution to Sukuk holders) amounting to AED 2.4 billion for 2017, a decline of four per cent compared to 2016 due to EI’s shift to financing secured and superior credit risk rated customers. Total cost improved by seven per cent as a result of the consistent control of operating costs. EI recorded its highest ever total assets of AED 62 billion and customer deposits grew by two per cent to AED 42 billion. Financing and investing receivables declined by seven per cent to AED 34 billion due to a containment in new business as a result of a tightening in underwriting standards. EI’s focused approach to improve its liabilities mix led to a significant increase in CASA balances, and at December 2017, CASA represented 68 per cent of total customer deposits. EI’s headline Financing to Deposit ratio stood at 81 per cent and is comfortably within the management’s target range. Capital ratios, as calculated under the Basel III framework, were strong with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 16.2 per cent and the Total Capital ratio at 17.4 per cent.

During 2017, Fitch affirmed EI’s long term Issuer Default Rating of ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook.

span style="font-size: small;">Outlook

It is likely the UAE’s growth rate to accelerate to 3.4 per cent in 2018 from an estimated two per cent last year. The slowdown in 2017 was primarily due to oil production cuts and crude output should recover this year. Non-oil sector growth will be underpinned by investment in infrastructure as the country prepares for Expo 2020, with the public sector driving this investment. Household consumption is likely to be constrained against a backdrop of modest job and wage growth, higher taxes and increased fuel costs. VAT is being introduced at a time when the economy is in relatively good shape and able to absorb its impact. The Bank will continue to implement its successful strategy built around five pillars which include delivering excellent customer experience with a digital focus, building a high-performance organisation, driving core businesses, running an efficient organisation and driving geographic expansion.