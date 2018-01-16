Emirates Islamic announces FY 2017 Results

Emirates Islamic Full Year 2017 Financial Highlights:

Net profit for the year increased 565 per cent reaching AED 702 million.

Total Income for 2017 (net of customers’ share of profit and distribution to Sukuk holders) declined by four per cent to AED 2.4 billion.

Total Assets at AED 61.9 billion, increased by four per cent from end 2016.

Financing and investing receivables at AED 33.8 billion, declined by seven per cent.

Customer Deposits at AED 41.8 billion, increased by two per cent from end 2016. Current and Saving accounts balances increased by one per cent from end 2016 and represent 68 per cent of total deposits.

Headline Financing to Deposits ratio at 81 per cent, remains healthy and within the management’s target range.

Capital ratios, as calculated under the Basel III framework, were strong with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 16.2 per cent and the Total Capital ratio at 17.4 per cent.

“Emirates Islamic has delivered strong results and the impressive performance in 2017 is demonstrated with a six-fold increase in net profit to AED 702 million. The Bank significantly increased its returns to shareholders with Return on Equity (ROE) of 10 per cent this year, up from 2 per cent in 2016. Over the years, Emirates Islamic has asserted its position as a leading financial institution in the UAE, with a vital contribution to the development of the overall Islamic finance sector. 2017 was the Year of Giving, as marked by U.A.E. President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Emirates Islamic continued to play its role in supporting the less fortunate and under-privileged sections of the society. We distributed AED 59 million to a number of charitable institutions and deserving causes, both locally and internationally. As we celebrate the Year of Zayed in 2018, we reaffirm our commitment to the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision and values which have laid the foundation to a prosperous and successful UAE,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD.

He added that Islamic banking in general, and Emirates Islamic in particular, playing a significant role with the UAE economy set to grow steadily in 2018 on the back of a more stable oil price, a pick-up in global trade and infrastructure investments around Expo 2020.

“I am extremely pleased to share the Bank’s results for 2017, recording the highest ever net profit since our establishment in 2004. In 2017, we focused on consistent control of operating costs, which improved by 8 per cent over last year. With a lower cost of risk and an enhanced collection drive, net impairment allowances have improved by 48 per cent year-on-year. Digital transformation and innovative banking solutions were the key drivers of increasing our customer footprint, while providing our customers with a superior service experience. We are the first and only Islamic bank in the UAE to launch both Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, providing convenient payment solutions to our customers. Other digital initiatives include the launch of our revamped Mobile Banking app and QuickRemit foreign exchange transfers. We also enhanced our cards offering in 2017, launching the Emarati Credit Card for UAE Nationals. Looking ahead to 2018, we are well positioned to benefit from market opportunities as a result of our investments in the latest technology,” said Jamal Bin Ghalaita, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic.

Underlining investor confidence in the bank, Fitch, the global ratings agency, affirmed Emirates Islamic’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook, Short-Term IDR (ST IDR) of ‘F1’, and a Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bb-’ for the second consecutive year.

In November the Bank announced the results of the 2017 edition of the ISLAMIC BANKING INDEX by EMIRATES ISLAMIC, a consumer-focused survey on Islamic Banking in the UAE. UAE consumer uptake and the perception of Islamic banking products and services has risen for the third consecutive year, indicating that more people in the UAE are recognising the positive attributes of Islamic banking, leading to a wider adoption of Shari'ah-compliant products and services.