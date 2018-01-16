Regulatory sandbox application authorisations by CBB

The CBB decided to initiate a Regulatory Sandbox Framework in June 2017 allowing participants to test their innovative solutions, in order to promote effective competition, new technology, financial inclusion and improve customer experience.

The framework provides a virtual space for companies and individuals to test their technology-based innovative solutions, and is open to existing CBB licensees and other local and foreign firms. The testing duration is nine months, with a maximum extension of three months.

“We welcome the innovations in the Fintech space to choose Bahrain as their potential presence and start-ups for extending the innovative solutions that will enhance the financial sector’s operations in terms of effectiveness and efficiency. Also, the CBB has previously authorised three applications to test their Fintech solutions in the Regulatory Sandbox which are Tramonex Limited UK, Nowex WLL and Rain Financial,” said Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Bassam, Director of licencing at CBB.