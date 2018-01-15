ArabianChain launches digital asset exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the Middle East

Palmex, which came online on 30 October 2017, is one of the first digital asset exchanges to be born out of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The exchange offers investors and amateurs an intuitive user experience with advanced trading tools, multiple cryptocurrency pairs, rigorous security measures and minimal trading fees.

Commenting on the launch of Palmex, ArabianChain Founder and CEO, Mohammed Alsehli said, “The demand to trade and issue digital assets has grown exponentially with the phenomenal surge in valuation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the rapid evolution of blockchain technology. The regional market is ripe and hungry for a user-friendly platform that makes it possible for them to buy and sell in a secure environment, and Palmex is set to play an increasingly vital role as cryptocurrencies continue to disrupt the traditional global financial system.”

Palmex enables registered users to directly start depositing and then trading several coins through various pairs such as DubaiCoin (DBIX), bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), ripple (XRP) and many other cryptocurrencies. There are no fees for registration on Palmex while low competitive fees are charged for deposit, withdrawal and trading.

Alsehli added that blockchain redefines the way people and organisations exchange information and carry out financial transactions. With Palmex’s secure platform, organisations and users will be able to work together with more trust, and will optimise the use of blockchain technology and propel the region’s innovation-driven economy.