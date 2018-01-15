Thomson Reuters selects IBS Intelligence to provide fintech research to global clients

IBS Intelligence’s knowledge offering to the Thomson Reuters investment research tools namely, Thomson One and Eikon will include a wide array of over 300 fintech research reports on suppliers and systems, access to the globally recognised IBS Intelligence Sales League Table, and a range of value added services in the form of technology trends and market data.

“This alliance is another milestone in our effort to make IBS Intelligence’s deep Fintech knowledge and thought leadership available to buy/sell-side clients globally. We are constantly working with PE/VC funds, tech, and management consulting firms in enhancing their due-diligence capabilities with help of our knowledge base. Adding our knowledge capital to well-reputed platforms such as Thomson One will make it easier for our clients to access our data and analysis globally. This partnership with Thomson Reuters will also play a significant role as a new sales channel, in addition to the robust sales engine we have built at IBS Intelligence recently," said IBS Intelligence’s Sahil Anand.