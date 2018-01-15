ADIB to exhibit opportunities for Emirati graduates at Tawdheef 2018

The Abu Dhabi-based bank, which is a Platinum Sponsor of the recruitment fair for a fifth consecutive year, has successfully used Tawdheef as a platform to engage and recruit leading Emirati talent for nearly a decade.

Tawdheef, which will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 29 to 31 January, is the UAE’s largest career event for UAE nationals. Last year, the event attracted over 15,000 attendees, including large numbers of fresh graduates from the nation’s leading universities.

“ADIB has established a strong track record in recruiting leading UAE national talent at Tawdheef. The bank is committed to providing a culture, underpinned by training and leadership programmes, which allows UAE nationals to flourish and advance their careers. The financial sector represents a key driver of economic growth for the UAE and ADIB has a thriving team, with a high Emiratisation ratio, possessing the knowledge and experience needed to capitalise on growth opportunities. Our career development programme for Emiratis will allow us to maintain this competitiveness in future,” said Salama Al Meraikhi, the Head of Emiratisation at ADIB.

At the 2017 edition of Tawdheef, representatives from across ADIB’s business units were available to speak with attendees on career development opportunities within the bank, while over 1,000 prospective candidates were interviewed on site.

ADIB has three distinct training programmes dedicated to supporting UAE nationals within the bank. The Retail Banking Programme hires young Emiratis based on the bank's anticipated needs, enrols them in a full-time training programme to develop their skills and prepare them to take on rolls within the bank. Qiyadat is a leadership initiative designed to give ADIB Emirati staff first-hand management experience. Similarly, the Tamkeen Women's programme is a leadership training programme dedicated to empowering ADIB's female Emirati employees.

ADIB has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with UAE nationals representing more than 40 per cent of the bank's workforce. The bank has adopted a new points-based system approved by the UAE Central Bank to promote the entry of Emiratis into the financial sector while also enhancing career development opportunities and has received numerous awards for its Emiratisation programmes.