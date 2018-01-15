UNLOCK Blockchain Forum attracts over 500 participants from 39 countries

Al-Iktissad-Wal-Aamal, the organisers of UNLOCK Blockchain forum received more than 60 blockchain start-ups from more than 39 countries, as well as more than 40 prominent expert speakers, and more than 500 participants.

HE Dr. Aisha Bint Buti Bin Bisher, Director General of Smart Dubai, the office driving Dubai’s city-wide transformation delivered her keynote speech at the opening. HE stated, “We are making Dubai the blockchain capital of the world, we have 20 public sector Blockchain use cases and it’s only the beginning. Dubai took the forward-thinking approach and broke ground on the bold Dubai Blockchain Strategy, and by supporting events such as the UNLOCK Blockchain Forum, we are building a platform to share our learnings and prepare Dubai, and the world, for the future of Blockchain.”

The first session of UNLOCK took a close look into blockchain on the eve of its ninth anniversary. Renowned speakers such as Oliver Bussmann, CEO of Bussmann Advisory, James Wallis, VP Blockchain IBM, Dr. Abdulla Kablan Blockchain Advisor to the government of Malta discussed together which platforms would prevail, what forms of blockchain would take precedence over others and how the future of blockchain platforms would evolve.

“When I first heard the word blockchain I knew it was a game changer, and we at Iktissad Wal Aamal endeavour to learn and understand our topics in-depth because we see ourselves as more than just event organisers. We are proud today to say that our efforts have met with success not only in terms of quantity but the quality of participation and the content being discussed. We believe that the next step in the right direction will entail creating the right regulations for Initial Crowd Funding ICOs as this will attract serious blockchain start-ups as well as position Dubai uniquely,” said Walid Abou Zaki, Executive Director, Al-Iktissad-Wal-Aamal.

The second panel at UNLOCK delved into the topic of how to create successful blockchain implementations. Zeina Al Kaissi, Head of Emerging Technology and Global partnerships, Smart Dubai, Andrea Tinianow Director of Global Delaware, Founding Director of Delaware Blockchain initiative, Vincent Wang Chief Innovation officer Wanxiang holdings China and other prominent speakers discussed examples of real hands on blockchain implementation projects and how those projects differed from traditional implementations. They also offered key learning’s and advice for those who endeavour to implement blockchain in the near future.

“Investment in blockchain, across the GCC and beyond, is ramping up at an impressive rate, as organisations recognise it for the disruptive digital transformation technology that it is. Microsoft’s participation in UNLOCK follows its commitment in Feb 2016 to the Dubai Future Foundation’s Global Blockchain Council because we strongly believe in the technology’s immense potential for enterprises of all scales and industries. It allows them to share business processes with suppliers, customers and partners, leading to new opportunities for multi-party collaboration and, eventually, exciting new business models,” said Ramez Dandan, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Gulf.

Hon Silvio Schembri, Parliament Secretary for financial services and digital Economy and Innovation, Prime Minister Office Malta, provided a keynote on what Malta has accomplished so far with Blockchain. Security expert from DarkMatter, Jason Cooper, Blockchain Specialist delivered a keynote on how using Blockchain can streamline government and cities securely.

The afternoon sessions at UNLOCK saw two tracks. Panel discussions centred on blockchain and the utilities sector. Mahmoud Abu Fadda, Senior specialist Innovation and Future at DEWA talked about DEWA’s future plans to create electric vehicles charging using blockchain. The session also included speakers from Sun Exchange and Ambrosus.

The panel session Dubai the next blockchain start-up valley, witnessed an announcement by Ralf Glabischnig, Managing Partner, Inacta; Partner, Lakeside Partners; Co- Founder of Crypto Valley Labs, Switzerland for the intention to open Crypo Valley labs for Blockchain start-ups and entrepreneurs in Dubai.

In parallel sessions, start-ups were showcasing how they successfully built blockchain solutions to solve the problems facing our societies and economies of today. Blockchain start-ups ranging from Malaysia, UK, Russia, and even Estonia were among speakers in these sessions. Some prominent start-ups included Naked Technologies, Credits, threefold, Acorn Collective and Echarge. Other start-ups sessions centred on what Blockchain was doing for healthcare sector. Curecoin, medicalchain, and Etheal were some of the start-ups presenting.

Day one ended with Bussmann’s keynote speech that stressed on how one can stay ahead of the Digital disruption curve. As he stated, “The central business logic of today is being replace by smart contracts. First blockchain movers are focusing on selective and existing cases into production with the highest benefit impact. The convergence of emerging technologies will blur the lines between industries in a highly connected real-time world.” He also gave many examples of what blockchain start-ups are doing in the realm of trade, finance, and food supply.

The second day of UNLOCK Blockchain will see interesting panels on banking, real-estate, smart city blockchain implementations as well as more start-up sessions.