ADFG sets up headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market

Commenting on this strategic move, Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of ADFG, said that ADFG is delighted to have opened its headquarters at ADGM, the region’s newest international financial centre and a global inspiration for the financial services industry. ADGM offers a strategic location and the certainty of a professional environment benchmarked against globally recognised standards. “Our move to ADGM marks another significant milestone for ADFG in what has been a period of outstanding growth for the business. We now have over $6 billion of assets under management having completed several strategic investments and acquisitions, in line with our investment strategy to unlock value for our shareholders.”

ADFG, established in 2011, is a leading global investment group that provides a wide range of investment opportunities and financial services. The group’s substantial and diversified investor base includes corporations, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. The company pursues a strategy of opportunistic investments across a variety of sectors and geographies. While the group’s investment strategy is sector-agnostic, its investments are currently focused on private and public markets, debt and real estate.

span>HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM said, “We warmly welcome ADFG in setting up its headquarters at ADGM and joining the ADGM family. It is always gratifying to witness how so many of our home-grown entities have grown from strength to strength, both locally and internationally. As an International Financial centre, ADGM advocates that local entities form one of the core pillars and are a key sustainable force behind the growth of a flourishing financial centre and economy. We are glad to be ADFG’s partner and preferred launch-pad and look forward to their continued successes and development.”