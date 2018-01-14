UAE FTA clarifies import procedures for non-registered businesses

span style="font-size: small;">Non-registered businesses wishing to import, are required to follow standard customs procedures and pay VAT in one of the following methods: by completing a declaration, Form VAT301—Import Declaration Form for VAT Payment, and paying via e-Dirham, with an e-Dirham or other credit card, via the eServices portal on the FTA website (eservices.tax.gov.ae); via a clearing company approved by the FTA at the port of entry; via a freight forwarder approved by the FTA; or via the courier company that delivers the goods to the said importer.

span style="font-size: small;">When importing for re-export, transit or temporary admission, non-registered businesses are required to follow standard customs procedures, in addition to providing a guarantee for the tax due on the imported goods in question, which can be done by: Entering the previously obtained e-Guarantee reference number on the e-Services portal; via a clearing company approved by the FTA at the port of entry; or via a freight forwarder approved by the FTA.