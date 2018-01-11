Nasdaq Dubai to launch futures on Bahrainâ€™s GFH Financial Group in latest market expansion

GFH is the first non-UAE company on which the exchange is offering futures, and has a secondary listing on Dubai Financial Market, on which its shares were the most heavily traded by value of any company in 2017.

The addition of GFH is the latest expansion of Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives market, bringing the number of UAE-listed companies on which single stock futures can be traded to 17. The market opened with futures on seven companies in September 2016.

SHUAA Capital will provide market-making services on GFH to facilitate liquidity, as it does on all the exchange’s single stock futures. Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives market is attracting significant activity from investors, who make use of leverage to magnify the financial outcome of their trades.

"The addition of GFH to our market is the first step in an expansion that will include futures on more companies based in the GCC and elsewhere outside the UAE as the platform develops. We will continue to diversify the opportunities for investors to hedge or take a position on future price expectations, including making gains whether the value of the underlying share is falling or rising," said Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai.

Nasdaq Dubai will launch index futures on Dubai Financial Market’s DFMGI index and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s ADI index during the first quarter of 2018. The exchange is also preparing to create futures on MSCI indices.