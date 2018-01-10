DED-Ajman organises focus group gathering to develop licencing procedures

The gathering was part of DED-Ajman’s ongoing initiative to involve stakeholders and customers in its continuous improvement process launched to provide high-quality services to achieve the highest customer satisfaction and happiness.

“We will continue to improve our services, boost investment activities, and create a competitive environment to attract businesses to Ajman. Open meetings and focus groups are important in creating effective channels of communication with stakeholders and customers to discuss challenges and innovative ways to overcome challenges and simplify service delivery processes. The end goal is not only to attract considerable investments to the emirate but also support our vision of building a competitive and sustainable economy,” said HE Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director General of DED-Ajman.

HE Abdullah bin Naser Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control, DED-Ajman added that the ‘design thinking’ concept was adopted as a means to collect diverse perspectives and access effective solutions to overcome current and emerging challenges and deliver quality and efficient services. “We are keen to promote transparency, trust, and credibility, which are part of our values, as well as come up with new ideas to develop procedures and establish new channels to provide services that meet the needs of our customers and reduce any issue during implementation. The gathering covered a range of topics, including raising customer awareness about the provided services and measuring their satisfaction on the process of delivering these solutions. Due to the importance of hosting such discussions, DED-Ajman intends to organise similar meetings during the first and second quarters of 2018.”