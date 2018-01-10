ADIB appoints Sami Al Afghani as Global Head of Wholesale Banking Abu Dhabi

Al Afghani holds over 30 years of experience in the banking sector and brings to ADIB extensive knowledge in corporate financing and risk management from both a regional and international perspective. Prior to joining ADIB, he was the Chief Executive Officer at Safwa Islamic Bank in Jordan. He has held various leadership roles across the Middle East and Asia, including Regional Director of the Western Region at the Arab National Bank and Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking at ADIB.

span style="font-size: small;">In his new role, Al Afghani will be responsible for serving ADIB’s Large Corporates and Middle Market banking segments, as well as leading the Global Trade transactions, and Payments and Cash Management businesses.

Commenting on Sami Al Afghani’s appointment, Khamis Buharoon, Acting CEO & Vice Chairman at ADIB, said that Al Afghani extensive experience in the banking sector will provide ADIB’s Wholesale Banking division with fresh and valuable insight. He will play a key role in supporting the growth of the division by driving innovation and delivering solutions catered to customers’ needs. His strong sector and regional expertise will greatly support ADIB to capture market opportunities and provide regional corporates with the required support.

span style="font-size: small;">“I am delighted to join an organisation as reputable as ADIB. I am looking forward to driving this strategic focus and offering the bank's corporate and institutional customers a wide range of innovative products and services," said Al Afghani.