SAGIA launches entrepreneurship licence to incentivise global innovators

The establishment of this licence serves to further incentivize and encourage entrepreneurs and support them to launch new businesses

span style="font-size: small;">HE Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, SAGIA Governor confirmed that this service will contribute in supporting innovators locally, regionally and globally, whereas, SAGIA will continue its efforts to reduce obstacles and difficulties that may face the entrepreneurs in setting up their entrepreneurial projects.

Al-Omar indicated that the decision includes granting a licence to entrepreneurs wanting to establish projects in Saudi Arabia that are approved by Saudi Universities or business incubators inside the Kingdom. All entrepreneurs must do is submit their articles of association of the company and an acceptance letter from a Saudi university or one of the approved business incubators.

Residents living in the Kingdom will also benefit from this initiative according to Al-Omar, where the same conditions apply. In addition to that, the entrepreneur will need to provide a no objection letter from the employer/sponsor to proceed.

SAGIA, in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority (SMEA), will be supporting leading and pioneer projects in The Kingdom, to boost the private sector’s contribution in the national gross domestic product (GDP) aligning with Vision 2030 to achieve a diversified economy and create new job opportunities for Saudi nationals across key promising sectors.