Ajman DED appoints Abdullah Al Nuaimi as Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Co
The Ajman Department of Economic Development (DED) appointment of Abdullah Naser Al Nuaimi as its Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control reflects the Department's commitment to attracting and recruiting promising national talent in support of the development of the emirate's competitive economic and investment capabilities to achieve the objectives of Ajman Vision 2021.
The designation of Abdullah Al Nuaimi is an important addition to the Department's efforts to design and implement strategies for stimulating economic activities, strengthening regulation and monitoring to improve the quality of services, and establishing a diversified and highly competitive economy to ensure Ajman’s sustainable development. Al Nuaimi has more than 10 years of professional experience gained through several leadership positions.